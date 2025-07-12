x

17-year-old charged in connection with Pharr stabbing

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Pharr.

According to Pharr Police Department spokesperson Michael Martinez, the stabbing occurred on Friday at around 10 p.m.

Martinez said 17-year-old Fernando Gaytan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given a $100,000 bond.

Officers believe the stabbing took place near Old Ridge Road and Jackson Road. Blood was found at the scene, Martinez said.

According to Martinez, the victim is still recovering, and their condition is unknown. No other details are available as the investigation is ongoing.

