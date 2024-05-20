17-year-old charged with murder in fatal Edinburg shooting

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Edinburg.

Alberto Quintana was arraigned in the shooting and killing 43-year-old Alvi Aristegui Puyg. Quintana was arraigned on Monday at the Edinburg Municipal Court. He was issued a $1.5 million bond.

City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said officers responded to the 600 block of Pin Oak Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Puyg dead from a gunshot wound.

Lerma said through the investigation, they arrested Quintana for murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.