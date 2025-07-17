18-wheeler carrying avocados catches fire in Edinburg
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are assisting with traffic control while first responders clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire in Edinburg, according to TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza.
The incident occurred on U.S. 281 and Miller Road.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the trailer was carrying avocados when it caught fire on Thursday morning. The driver of the trailer was not injured.
Pedraza is asking commuters to drive with caution as the scene gets cleared.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
