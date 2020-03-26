2 earthquakes rattle West Texas; largest is magnitude 5.0
By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Two earthquakes centered near the same remote area of West Texas have rattled the region. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first tremor registered at a magnitude 3.0 early Thursday. The second was a magnitude 5.0 about six hours later. A deputy clerk at the Loving County Sheriff's Department says the second quake “felt like at truck going by." No damages or injuries were immediately reported. Loving County is sparsely populated but full of truck traffic serving the oil drilling industry in the surrounding Permian Basin. Geologists say thousands of earthquakes in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.
