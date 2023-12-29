2 men killed in McAllen crash

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that killed two men, according to a news release.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the corner of 12th Street and Pecan Boulevard Friday at around 2:04 a.m. According to police, the driver — identified as 22-year-old Daniel Guadalupe Saenz of McAllen — lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole.

Saenz and his passenger — Nathan Gower Schwarz, 40, of Pharr — were hospitalized and died from their injuries, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.