2 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County announced on Sunday that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 389.



A man in his 40s from McAllen and a woman in her 30s from Pharr tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.



"April 27 was the last time there were only two positive cases on a single day," according to the news release.



Read the news release from Hidalgo County.