2 more Willacy County residents test positive for virus, 1 new recovery

State health officials in Willacy County announced two new coronavirus cases Monday.

According to a release, the cases involve a teenage female and man in his 60s. They’re both connected to previous cases.

The new cases bring the total to 10 confirmed cases in the county. Frank Torres, emergency management coordinator for Willacy County, also mentioned one patient was cleared and released from isolation.

Four patients, in total, have reportedly recovered, leaving the county with five active cases as of Monday afternoon. The county reported its first death earlier this month.

___

Correction: The story previously stated there were five patients recovered, which is incorrect. The story reflects the current number of patients who recovered is four.