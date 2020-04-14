x

200 citations issued in Cameron County for order violations

4 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 4:36 PM April 14, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

BROWNSVILLE – Enforcement of shelter-in-place orders in Cameron County continues.

Sheriff Omar Lucio says since creating a task force to curb non-essential travel, deputies have made 2,087 traffic stops, handing out 200 tickets for violations.

The sheriff says residents shouldn’t worry about being cited if they are following orders.

