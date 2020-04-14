200 citations issued in Cameron County for order violations
BROWNSVILLE – Enforcement of shelter-in-place orders in Cameron County continues.
Sheriff Omar Lucio says since creating a task force to curb non-essential travel, deputies have made 2,087 traffic stops, handing out 200 tickets for violations.
The sheriff says residents shouldn’t worry about being cited if they are following orders.
Watch the video above for the further information.
