2019 Brownsville Crime Report Numbers Released

BROWNSVILLE – Earlier this month, the city of Brownsville released their full report of crime numbers from last year.

The city reports for 2019, their crime index is down by more than 4.5%. In 2019, the city reports zero murders, compared to two cases in 2018.

The number of rapes, robberies and burglary cases are up, while aggravated assaults, theft and motor vehicle thefts are down.

McAllen will release their numbers Friday, but said their total crime decreased by a little more than 6%.

It’s worth noting, cities use different reporting systems for their crime data, so exact comparisons are not accurate.

