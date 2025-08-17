2025 UTRGV Football Media Day

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Football team got the first look at the newly renovated Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium.

“If you catch me staring around I’m envisioning this place packed what it’s going to sound like walking out of the tunnel with all of these suite donors here, high fiving the team looking across the field to the home side. I can’t wait for these guys for the valley and UTRGV,” said UTRGV Head Coach Travis Bush.

The renovations took about one year for UTRGV to complete with 12 thousand seats, a student section on the south side of the stadium and a brand new score board among other upgrades.

UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque says, "I think we’re obviously biased but it’s one of the best. There are some great facilities in our conference. Overall this is going to be one of the finest football facilities in the FCS.”

“Honestly it’s what I expected from the Valley. Big stadium, big energy going to be in the first game. It’s going to be amazing. I can't wait to be here with the loud fans. It’s going to be electric,” says Valley native Nathan Huerta.

Season tickets are already sold out but single game tickets will go on sale the Friday before ever home game at 8 a.m. Fans also have the option to purchase tailgating spots outside the stadium to begin the fun 5 hours before kickoff.