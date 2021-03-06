2nd Arrest Made in Edcouch Water Dept. Investigation

EDCOUCH – Police say the city of Edcouch lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in water fees.

Edcouch Police Chief Javier Garza says a former employee, Erica Saenz, was arrested Thursday.

Garza stated she worked directly with water department and is now charged with abuse of official capacity.

The misdemeanor charge is tied directly to the water department investigation.

The former city manager was arraigned Wednesday.

The chief says they’ve been looking into water meters that were tampered with.

He says the city lost some $600,000 in revenue as a result.

