Investigation Leads to Former Edcouch City Manager’s Arrest

EDCOUCH – A former Rio Grande Valley official was arraigned Wednesday.

Former Edcouch City Manager Eddy Gonzalez was charged with theft by a public servant.

Gonzalez surrendered after police went to his house with a warrant.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the arrest stems from an investigation which started at the water department, where the majority of water meters in the city were not being read properly.

Watch the video above for the full report.