3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
Three men were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Joseph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Jay Escobar, 19, were arrested following a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bonds for the men were set at $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.
More News
News Video
-
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
-
Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday
-
Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting
-
3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
-
Edinburg police seeking suspects wanted on aggravated robbery charges