3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Three men were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Joseph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Jay Escobar, 19, were arrested following a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bonds for the men were set at $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.