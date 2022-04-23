x

3 arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

6 hours 56 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, April 23 2022 Apr 23, 2022 April 23, 2022 12:29 PM April 23, 2022 in News - Local

Three men were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Joseph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Jay Escobar, 19, were arrested following a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bonds for the men were set at $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days