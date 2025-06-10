Investigation underway after 3 bodies found in Starr County

Three dead bodies were found in the area of the Starr and Hidalgo County line, according to Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Carlos Delgado.

Delgado said deputies responded to the area after the bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday.

Authorities are working to identify the individuals and the investigation is ongoing, according to Delgado.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.