3 in custody following DEA raid

5 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 5:16 PM September 17, 2021 in News - Local

A DEA raid landed three people behind bars Friday.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Sánchez the trio were arrested as part of an investigation started a few weeks ago. The investigation led agents to a home in McAllen on McColl and Houston.

Sanchez said the trio had a stash of cocaine.

