3 in custody following DEA raid
A DEA raid landed three people behind bars Friday.
DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Sánchez the trio were arrested as part of an investigation started a few weeks ago. The investigation led agents to a home in McAllen on McColl and Houston.
Sanchez said the trio had a stash of cocaine.
