3-year-old dies aboard asylum-seeker bus heading to Chicago area from Brownsville

A 3-year-old child died while aboard a bus full of asylum seekers that originated from Brownsville, according to a report from ABC affiliate WLS-TV in Chicago.

According to the report, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the death happened on Thursday while the bus was heading to the Chicago area.

A statement from the Texas Division of Emergency Management called the child a"migrant passenger," and stated that none of the passengers presented any medical issues prior to boarding.

Read the full statement below:

"Every loss of life is a tragedy. Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention. After the ambulance arrived, the bilingual security personnel translated for the parents and the paramedics who were providing care for the child. The child was then taken to a local hospital to receive additional medical attention and was later pronounced deceased.

After being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the City of Brownsville, each bus passenger underwent a temperature check and was asked if they had medical conditions that may require medical assistance. Following this check, prior to boarding, no passenger presented with a fever or medical concerns.

Having been processed and released by the federal government into overwhelmed border towns, migrants willingly chose to go to Chicago having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination. Each bus is stocked with food and water, which are distributed on board, and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers. Migrants are allowed to purchase any additional provisions or disembark at any of these stops."