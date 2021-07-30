4 new cases of Delta variant found in Hidalgo County

Four new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant were found in Hidalgo County, officials said Friday.

The new cases were confirmed by state health officials, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release.

Four county residents tested positive for the variant, the release stated. The release stated that Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez confirmed that none of the cases of Delta came from migrants.

It is unclear when they tested positive for the disease.

“As I previously warned, the spread of the Delta variant was going to continue to occur in Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “This virus is significantly more infectious than the previous strain and unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk.”

The county confirmed its first case of the variant on July 15.

The new cases are made up of two women in their 30s a male in his 30s and another male in his 50s.

Two of the residents were not vaccinated against COVID-19, but none of the four people are hospitalized, the release stated.

“We strongly encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated and help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Cortez said.

County health officials are investigating how and where the residents were infected with the variant, the release stated.