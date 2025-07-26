4-way stop coming to busy Alton intersection

A new, four way stop will be up in Alton on Monday.

The new stop sign at the intersection of 4-Mile Line and Los Ebanos Road in Alton will boost safety in the area, city leaders said.

According to Alton city Manager Jeff Underwood, the intersection is busy — especially during the school year.

“Those school buses travel very slowly, so as they try to turn east or west it creates a real issue for them to get out from Los Ebanos on to Four Mile so we wanted to help with that,” Underwood said.

The city said they will have police presence in the area once the sign is up to make sure drivers are following the change.

The stop sign will be up on Monday, July 28, 2025.