5 arrested after shots fired at sheriff’s office SWAT team in rural San Juan

Five people were arrested Friday after members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were shot at as they attempted to execute a search warrant, according to a news release.

The team was dispatched to the 700 block of Kennedy Street in rural San Juan to execute a narcotics search warrant at around 10:30 a.m. when they were met with gunfire from inside the residence, the news release stated.

“SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the residence and a total of five occupants came out of the apartment without further incident,” the news release stated. “SWAT team members did not fire their weapons and all occupants have been detained.”

A woman was hospitalized due to unrelated health issues, the sheriff’s office stated.

More information will be provided at a news conference scheduled for Saturday, June 17, HCSO spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria said.