5 arrested after shots fired at sheriff’s office SWAT team in rural San Juan

9 hours 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 16 2023 Jun 16, 2023 June 16, 2023 12:33 PM June 16, 2023 in News - Local

Five people were arrested Friday after members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were shot at as they attempted to execute a search warrant, according to a news release.

The team was dispatched to the 700 block of Kennedy Street in rural San Juan to execute a narcotics search warrant at around 10:30 a.m. when they were met with gunfire from inside the residence, the news release stated.

“SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the residence and a total of five occupants came out of the apartment without further incident,” the news release stated. “SWAT team members did not fire their weapons and all occupants have been detained.”

A woman was hospitalized due to unrelated health issues, the sheriff’s office stated.

More information will be provided at a news conference scheduled for Saturday, June 17, HCSO spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria said. 

