5 On Your Side: Broken pipes causing flooding issues inside San Juan home

Wastewater in a San Juan neighborhood is not properly draining, and the issue is creating problems for some homeowners.

Vikings Drive in San Juan looks like a fairly new neighborhood, and a good start for young home buyers, but underground, there's a hidden issue. Somewhere underground, the drain pipes connecting to the city sewer aren't doing their job.

The wastewater backed up soon after Yesenia Chapa bought her home. When water is run for too long, there’s trouble.

Chapa and her husband told the contractor, who then came in and dug a hole. The couple then called the city and they looked for the developer.

"The contractor, the developers and the city were all here and they were just kind of like pointing fingers to see whose fault it was," Chapa said.

Channel 5 News got in touch with Ramiro Solis Construction, the contractor who did the plumbing. Solis says he hired a plumber to run a camera from the home owner's pipes to the public neighborhood pipes and found dirt, a sign the city pipe had collapsed.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of San Juan to see if the developer or city need to fix the pipes. The city manager hasn't returned our call.

Chapa's problem also affected two other homes in the neighborhood. She's waiting for it to get resolved.

"So, it's kind of like we're paying for a house that we can't fully use," Chapa said.

Until then, the hole will remain to give the sewage somewhere to go.

Channel 5 News will keep following up with the city to find out who's responsible and if this ever gets fixed.