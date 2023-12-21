5 On Your Side: Donna couple get their motorcycle back after three years of repair shop issues

A Donna couple were reunited with their motorcycle three years after taking it to a Harlingen repair shop.

Diane Julius said in June 2020, she signed over a check of $2,500 to the owner of Third Coast Kustoms in Harlingen to convert her motorcycle into a trike.

Since they had other vehicles, it was never a priority to pick it up.

Julius said she and her husband decided it was time to pick the motorcycle up after learning earlier this year that work was never done on her bike.

According to Julius, she attempted to pick up her motorcycle from the owner four times this year, but was told each time that the owner was unavailable.

The couple reached out to 5 On Your Side on October 2023, who attempted to contact shop owner Seth Ruhe after a report was filed with the Better Business Bureau.

On Wednesday, Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the couple arrived at the shop to pick up their bike, with officers from the Harlingen Police Department supervising the planned exchange.

Police left after over an hour of waiting for Ruhe to arrive. As soon as they left, Ruhe pulled up.

"I'm frustrated, but I'm glad we are going to get the bike back finally," Julius said following the exchange.

When Channel 5 News requested a comment from Ruhe, he replied: “absolutely not, why would I?”

