5 On Your Side: Mission man concerned with spike in property taxes

A Mission man was left with concerns after he says his property taxes more than doubled over the past year.

Manuel De Leon Jr. said this is the first time he’s since the property tax bill go up so much in the 20 years he’s owned his home.

De Leon Jr. said he paid around $500 last year. On Monday, he’ll have to pay close to $1,100.

According to Jorge Gonzalez with the Hidalgo County Appraisal District, the county is growing - and the price of housing has grown along with it.

That’s one reason property taxes can go up, but he says there are some exemptions available.

