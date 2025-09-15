5 Star Plays - Week 3
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.
Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
More News
News Video
-
Joel Villanueva returns to Channel 5 News
-
McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with auto theft investigation
-
Raymondville ISD student in custody after making terroristic threat, district says
-
Charlie Kirk mural in Edinburg vandalized
-
Brownsville signs letter of intent to launch pro-soccer team
Sports Video
-
Brownsville signs letter of intent to launch pro-soccer team
-
5 Star Plays - Week 3
-
UTRGV dominates Langston in 80-0 victory to stay undefeated
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...