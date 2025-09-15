x

5 Star Plays - Week 3

5 Star Plays - Week 3
5 hours 43 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 3:48 PM September 15, 2025 in Sports

5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.

Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days