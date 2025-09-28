x

5 Star Plays - Week 5

5 Star Plays - Week 5
55 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, September 28 2025 Sep 28, 2025 September 28, 2025 11:00 PM September 28, 2025 in Sports

5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.

Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days