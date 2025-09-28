5 Star Plays - Week 5
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.
Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros fall in first Southland Conference game to Southeastern Louisiana
-
Mercedes student reflects on non-profit's impact as they celebrate 30th anniversary
-
Man arrested following anonymous tip of suspected drug dealing in Donna
-
Brownsville police warn of THC-laced snacks
-
Mission CISD conjunto group members set to perform at state convention