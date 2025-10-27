5 Star Plays - Week 9
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.
Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
More News
News Video
-
Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near Edinburg
-
City of Mercedes plans to demolish church amid safety concerns
-
Man arraigned in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
Sports Video
-
5 Star Plays - Week 9
-
Upper valley basketball teams held media day at McAllen Memorial High School
-
UTRGV Vaqueros take down the reigning Southland Conference champion Incarnate word
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom