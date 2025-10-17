54-year-old pedestrian struck by 95-year-old driver in Pharr, police say

A 54-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 95-year-old driver in Pharr on Friday morning.

The auto-pedestrian accident occurred near Dicker Road and St. Marie Driver at around 8:30 a.m., according to a Pharr Police Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was standing near the trunk of his vehicle when it was struck from an oncoming vehicle.

The impact caused the pedestrian to fall and be struck by a second oncoming vehicle, according to the spokesperson. The pedestrian was hospitalized for his injuries.

The elderly driver is cooperating with the investigation and no charges are pending, according to the spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.