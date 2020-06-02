6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car and shooting them with stun guns during protests over the death of George Floyd. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference Tuesday. Four are charged with aggravated assault and one with aggravated battery, along with other charges. Video from Saturday shows police officers surrounding a car driven by a man with a woman passenger. The officers used stun guns on both the man and woman, who are rising seniors at historically black colleges in Atlanta.

