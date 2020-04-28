6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A sixth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the coronavirus spread around the state. Edward Lee Busby’s execution had been set for May 6. But it was stayed for 60 days by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday. The 47-year-old Busby was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma. While the appeals court didn’t mention COVID-19 in its order, Busby’s attorneys had argued the execution should be delayed because of the dangers from the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.