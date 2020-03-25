7th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County health officials confirm a seventh COVID-19 case.

According to a release, the patient is a 40-year-old man from Rio Hondo, who is currently under home isolation.

The man did not report any recent travel outside the county and has had no known contact with others who have contracted the virus. All the other confirmed cases were travel-related.

The announcement issued late Tuesday night just as a Cameron County order goes into effect calling on residents to shelter-in-place for 14 days.

Anyone caught violating the order will be subject to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Over the weekend, four travel-related cases were confirmed.