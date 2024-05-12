81-year-old rescued from irrigation canal in McAllen
The McAllen Fire Department rescued an 81-year-old man from an irrigation canal Friday night.
The department says firefighters rescued the man from inside his vehicle that crashed into the canal. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, his condition is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
