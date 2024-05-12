x

81-year-old rescued from irrigation canal in McAllen

3 hours 10 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, May 12 2024 May 12, 2024 May 12, 2024 1:01 PM May 12, 2024 in News - Local

The McAllen Fire Department rescued an 81-year-old man from an irrigation canal Friday night.

The department says firefighters rescued the man from inside his vehicle that crashed into the canal. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, his condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

