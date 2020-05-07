82-year-old Brownsville man dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Health officials in Cameron County reported its twentieth coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

According to a county news release, the patient who died is identified as an 82-year-old man from Brownsville. Officials say he is the second community spread case who has died.

The county also confirmed 14 more people have tested positive for the virus. Nine are residents in Harlingen, four a from Brownsville and one is from Los Fresnos, according to the news release. With the exception of one considered a community transmitted case, all were linked to previous cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County is now at 483, including 247 who have reportedly recovered. Eighteen of the 20 deaths reported are linked to two Harlingen nursing homes.