87-year-old nursing professor to graduate with fifth degree

An 87-year-old nursing professor is living up to her philosophy that knowledge is power as she receives her master’s degree in criminal justice.

Eloisa Tamez will receive her diploma from UTRGV on Friday. She already has four other degrees in nursing -including a doctorate degree - and decades of experience in the medical field and in the military.

Tamez said she was motivated to seek an education in criminal justice after the federal government pressured her to forfeit a portion of her land to build the border wall.

“I definitely felt that my rights were violated from the start, because of the forceful information that was given to me as to why they were taking the land," Tamez recalled. “If I had known a little bit more about the laws, I wouldn't have been so frightened and felt so helpless when the federal government was coming after me to take my land."

Tamez said plans to partner with university leaders to create a new curriculum that combines criminal justice and nursing.

“We would have the PAs coming in to get a certificate, nurses can come and get the certificate, people in criminal justice can add to their master's by having that certificate in forensic science,” Tamez said.

The program would be the first of its kind for the Valley.