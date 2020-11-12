x

9,189 RGV residents left without a job as the pandemic continues

By: Gabriella Garza

The number of reported COVID-19 infections is on the rise in 49 states across the country and thousands of Americans are filing for unemployment benefits. 

The United States Department of Labor reports that over 700,000 Americans filed for unemployment in the last week. 

In the Rio Grande Valley more than 9,000 people are unemployed. 

For employment opportunities and jobs available right now in Hidalgo, Starr or Willacy county visit wfsolutions.org for Cameron county visit wfscameron.org

