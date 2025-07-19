9 years after her death, case of Nahomi Rodriguez remains unsolved

Cameron County investigators continue working to solve the death of a woman whose body was found months after she was reported missing.

Nahomi Rodriguez was 19 years old when she was last seen leaving her late night shift and getting into a vehicle at the McDonald's on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen on July 17, 2016. Her remains were found nine months later north of Rio Hondo.

“It might be a cold case because you haven't heard anything, but for us it's not a cold case,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. “We continue working on it.”

In July 2023, authorities identified Miguel Angel Flores as the prime suspect in Rodriguez’s death, and the man believed to be the driver of the vehicle that Rodriguez was seen getting into.

Flores is currently in prison serving time for aggravated robberies in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. He has previously served time for an aggravated kidnapping in 2003.

Records show Flores held a woman against her will and threatened her with a knife in the aggravated robbery case, and that he threatened a woman with a knife in June 2017, nearly a year after Nahomi disappeared.

Saenz said there isn’t enough evidence to charge Flores in Rodriguez’s death.

“He's lawyered up,” Saenz said. “He won't talk to us, but again, that's not gonna keep us from finding the ultimate evidence that we need in closing out this case.”

Those with any information that can help investigators are urged to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400, or the Cameron County District Attorney's Office at 956-544-0849.