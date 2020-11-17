911 down in Starr County, calls being routed to Zapata
A damaged fiber optic cable is forcing the Starr County Sheriff's Office to divert 911 calls to Zapata County.
Crews are working to resolve the problem, according to the Sheriff's Office.
In the meantime, Starr County residents who need assistance may call the Sheriff's Office main number at (956) 487-5571.
Watch the video for the full story.
