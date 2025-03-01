97th Oscars preview with ABC News' Chris Connelly
The 97th Academy Awards kicks off Sunday night and this year, 13 first time nominees are getting Oscar nods.
Channel 5 News' Javier Guerra speaks with ABC News' Chris Connelly on what we can look forward to and who could be named best of the best.
The Oscars will premiere on Channel 5 on Sunday at 6 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Family of man killed outside Brownsville funeral home increase reward for information
-
Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County
-
Edcouch man dies in two-vehicle crash north of Edinburg
-
97th Oscars preview with ABC News' Chris Connelly
-
Fundraiser at Golden Chick to benefit the Salvation Army of McAllen
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
-
UTRGV baseball dominates in conference opener against SLC preseason #1 ranked team
-
La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final
-
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned