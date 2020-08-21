A Cameron County nonprofit helps people find work due to the pandemic

A Cameron County nonprofit is helping people find work due to the pandemic.

United Way of Southern Cameron County’s organization “Get Shift Done” has been the main source of finding work through volunteering and tending community farms.

Wendy De Leon, development and communication director for United Way of Southern Cameron County said “We hire furloughed workers to pack, to work at local soup kitchens, at local food pantries, and to add capacity to organizations that are tackling food insecurity in our community."

Watch the video for full story.