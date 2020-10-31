x

A year after the Lyford Police Department abruptly shut down, officers are back on the streets

By: Monica De Anda

About a year after the Lyford Police Department abruptly shut down, officers are back on the streets — keeping the city safe.

In 2019, all three Lyford police officers resigned. The city hired a new police chief in November, but he quit after just one day on the job.

The police department remained closed for months. Residents formed a neighborhood watch to keep the community safe.

Lyford hired a new police chief, former Raymondville police Sgt. Armin Martinez, in February.

Martinez hired two full-time officers. They now work with reserve officers to keep the city safe.

