A year after the Lyford Police Department abruptly shut down, officers are back on the streets
About a year after the Lyford Police Department abruptly shut down, officers are back on the streets — keeping the city safe.
In 2019, all three Lyford police officers resigned. The city hired a new police chief in November, but he quit after just one day on the job.
The police department remained closed for months. Residents formed a neighborhood watch to keep the community safe.
Lyford hired a new police chief, former Raymondville police Sgt. Armin Martinez, in February.
Martinez hired two full-time officers. They now work with reserve officers to keep the city safe.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV now offers bachelor's degree in cybersecurity
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Smith Security & Fire
-
Democrats make last-minute push to increase voter turnout in the Valley
-
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar runs for re-election against two challengers
-
Brownsville man doesn't let hip surgery stop him from voting