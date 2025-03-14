Abby's Bakery owners plead not guilty in illegal harboring case
The owners of a Los Fresnos bakery pleaded not guilty to charges of harboring undocumented individuals, federal court records show.
As previously reported, Leonardo Baez, 55, and Alicia Avila-Guel, 46, were arrested on Feb. 20 after federal officials said eight undocumented migrants were located and apprehended in their bakery.
Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted a “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Feb. 12 that led to the apprehension of the migrants.
PREVIOUS STORY: Abby’s Bakery owners indicted on charges of illegally harboring migrants
The migrants were employed and allegedly living at the bakery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
Federal court records show that on March 10, Baez and Avila-Guel filed to waive their arraignment that was set for Thursday. They entered their not guilty pleas when they filed the waiver.
The duo is set to be back in federal court on April 23.
If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza gives his final State of the City Address
-
Abby's Bakery owners plead not guilty in illegal harboring case
-
Progreso woman charged following deadly motorcycle crash in Pharr
-
Political science professor says Pharr's high filing fee could discourage people from...
-
Brownsville ISD officials react to U.S. Department of Education cuts
Sports Video
-
UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger speaks on return to the Valley to...
-
Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason
-
UTRGV football wraps up first week of spring practice
-
Harvest Christian wins three-peat TAPPS 1A State Championship title
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster recovers following season-ending injury