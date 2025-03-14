Abby's Bakery owners plead not guilty in illegal harboring case

The owners of a Los Fresnos bakery pleaded not guilty to charges of harboring undocumented individuals, federal court records show.

As previously reported, Leonardo Baez, 55, and Alicia Avila-Guel, 46, were arrested on Feb. 20 after federal officials said eight undocumented migrants were located and apprehended in their bakery.

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted a “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Feb. 12 that led to the apprehension of the migrants.

The migrants were employed and allegedly living at the bakery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Federal court records show that on March 10, Baez and Avila-Guel filed to waive their arraignment that was set for Thursday. They entered their not guilty pleas when they filed the waiver.

The duo is set to be back in federal court on April 23.

If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.