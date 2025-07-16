Abducted Harlingen teen found safe, police say
The 16-year-old female allegedly abducted has been found safe, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued for Madison Luna, who was allegedly abducted by 59-year-old Jesse Saldana. Luna is currently with Harlingen police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-873-0380.
