Abducted Harlingen teen found safe, police say

The 16-year-old female allegedly abducted has been found safe, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued for Madison Luna, who was allegedly abducted by 59-year-old Jesse Saldana. Luna is currently with Harlingen police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-873-0380.