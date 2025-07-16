x

Abducted Harlingen teen found safe, police say

5 hours 59 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 7:38 AM July 16, 2025 in News - Local

The 16-year-old female allegedly abducted has been found safe, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued for Madison Luna, who was allegedly abducted by 59-year-old Jesse Saldana. Luna is currently with Harlingen police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-873-0380.

