Actívate: Beneficios de practicar yoga

1 hour 49 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 3:45 PM June 17, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Ana Paula Morales, instructora de yoga, y Matthew Morales, dueño de 'Quiet Mind Yoga', visitan Noticias RGV para hablarnos de los beneficios del yoga y sobre las clases disponibles que ofrecen. 

Ubicación del local: 2405 N 10th St Suite B, McAllen, TX 78501

Número de contacto: (956) 395-3777

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

