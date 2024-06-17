Actívate: Beneficios de practicar yoga
Ana Paula Morales, instructora de yoga, y Matthew Morales, dueño de 'Quiet Mind Yoga', visitan Noticias RGV para hablarnos de los beneficios del yoga y sobre las clases disponibles que ofrecen.
Ubicación del local: 2405 N 10th St Suite B, McAllen, TX 78501
Número de contacto: (956) 395-3777
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
