Additional disaster recovery centers to open across the Valley

There will soon be seven disaster recovery centers across the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Three new centers will open on Friday, May 30.

The centers, in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, will provide aid to residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred in March 2025 in South Texas.

All seven centers are listed below:

Cameron County

- San Benito Parks and Recreation Building 705 N Bowie St.

- Harlingen Convention Center 701 Harlingen Heights

Hidalgo County

- Las Palmas Community Center 1921 N. 25th St.

- Pharr Development & Research Center 850 W. Dicker Rd

- Weslaco EDC 275 S. Kansas Ave.

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex 100 N FM 3167

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center 434 West 8th St.

The centers will open on Friday, May 30, and will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff at the centers can help survivors apply for federal assistance, the news release added. They can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofits and community groups.

Survivors with homeowners or renters insurance should first file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

Click here to apply for federal assistance online.