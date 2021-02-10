AEP Texas releases winter storm tips

Photo Credit: MGN Online Famartin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) releasing a notice for extreme cold weather throughout the region, an electric company has released storm preparation tips.

Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing in the region starting tomorrow and possibly into early next week.

Prior to a storm, customers are encouraged to make alternate arrangements in case of extended power outages for those on life support systems or other medical equipment that requires electricity.

AEP Texas also recommends customers prepare an emergency outage kit with items like flashlights, batteries, radios, candles, matches, drinking water, camp stoves, sleeping bags and non-perishable food items.

During and after a severe storm, customers are asked to call the AEP Customer Operations Center only to report downed power lines and other situations that could pose a safety threat. To report a fallen power line or utility pole, call 1-866-223-8508.

All power lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Because of the likelihood that the storm will cause many lines to fall, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm.

If you use a portable generator, AEP warns residents to not plug the generator into your circuit box and to plug appliances directly into the generator.

Once the storm has passed crews will first begin addressing electric safety hazards such as downed power lines. At the same time, damage assessors begin determining the level of damage and refining the restoration work plans.

The restoration effort continues until power is restored to all homes or facilities that are capable of taking power.

Updates also will be posted on aeptexas.com. and social media.

Stay tuned for updates on the storm situation and recovery progress.