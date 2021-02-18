AET Texas restoring power and increasing outage rotation as generation increases

AEP Texas restored electrical service to about 125,000 customers and increased rotation of electricity on Wednesday as generation increases on the electrical grid.

In a news release AEP said it remains focused on restoring power to customers who have been without power for the longest.

AEP said there is limited flexibility on where power can be redirected, but that restoration to those who have been impacted the longest is the top priority.

For a list of locals warming shelters visit https://tdem.texas.gov/warm/.

