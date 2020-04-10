After months in space, astronauts returning to changed world

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Two NASA astronauts said they expect it will be tough returning to such a drastically changed world next week, after more than half a year at the International Space Station. Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir said Friday that they've tried to keep atop the pandemic news. But Morgan says it's hard to comprehend what's really going on and what to expect when his nine-month mission ends next Friday. As an emergency physician, Morgan says he feels a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis. Meir, meanwhile, says it will be difficult not being able to hug her family and friends, after seven months in space.

