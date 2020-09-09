AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam
Texas residents are being warned to not open, respond, share or give out any personal information if they have received a text message that includes a missing package link.
Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans about scammers sending text messages that include false package delivery notice and a fraudulent link on Wednesday.
The text messages in question usually claim that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to “claim ownership” by providing their credit card and personal information, according to a news release from the Office of Texas Attorney General.
