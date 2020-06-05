Agua SUD awarded $6 million for sewer development project

The Agua Special Utility District was awarded $6 million for a major sewer connection project in Palmview.

At a virtual news conference on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said the money will cover the cost of connecting nearly 2,000 households to a new sewer system in Palmview.

Cuellar said the project will reduce environmental and health hazards posed by septic tanks. The funding will also pay for the disconnection and disposal of existing septic tanks.

For more information watch the video above.