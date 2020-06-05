x

Agua SUD awarded $6 million for sewer development project

3 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 June 05, 2020 6:37 AM June 05, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

The Agua Special Utility District was awarded $6 million for a major sewer connection project in Palmview.

At a virtual news conference on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said the money will cover the cost of connecting nearly 2,000 households to a new sewer system in Palmview.

Cuellar said the project will reduce environmental and health hazards posed by septic tanks. The funding will also pay for the disconnection and disposal of existing septic tanks.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days