Airmen to honor last WWII Doolittle Raider at Texas service

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Hundreds of airmen will line the main entrance of a U.S. Air Force base in Texas to salute as the family of the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders arrives for his memorial service next week.

The Air Force released details Friday for the April 18 memorial at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph for retired Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole. He died on Tuesday in San Antonio at the age of 103.

The day of the memorial also marks that 77th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War II. On April 18, 1942, Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle's co-pilot in the U.S. attack on Japan less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The Ohio native will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

