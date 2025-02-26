Alamo family loses home in devastating fire

An Alamo family of nine said they experienced a nightmare as they watched the place they've called home for more than six years be destroyed in a matter of minutes.

“Seeing our progress go to waste is devastating,” Linda Centeno said.

Linda Centeno and her mom were home when the fire sparked around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

“She started screaming ‘the house is on fire, the house is on fire," Centeneo said. “To be honest I had a panic attack, I didn't know what to do."

Centeno ran out of their burning home but decided to go back in to save her cat, Albony.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Amid the ash covered floors and melted walls were pictures of happier memories that were left untouched.

Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they believe they know what may have caused it.

“Preliminary reports of the residence are that there was an appliance that may have started the fire, we are working to investigate to make sure that is what actually caused the fire,” Flores said.

While the family works to get back on their feet, they are staying in another trailer home.

Flores also contacted the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency to help the family.

To help Linda Centeneo and her family recover from the fire, donate to their GoFundMe page.

