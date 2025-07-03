Alamo lift station being upgraded with over $5 million in state funds

Alamo’s aging lift station is set to be upgraded, according to a news release from the city.

As part of the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2026, the city of Alamo is receiving $5.3 million in state funding by the 89th Texas Legislature for the repairs.

According to the release, the current lift station on Tower Road was originally built over 50 years ago and has deteriorated beyond repair, raising safety and health concerns for nearby residents.

The city’s water infrastructure system will be relocated and modernized, improving service to approximately 70% of Alamo’s sewer network and moving the facility away from residential neighborhoods.

“This project has been a long time coming, and we’re grateful to our state leaders for understanding how critical this infrastructure is to Alamo,” Mayor J.R. Garza said in a statement. “This upgrade isn’t just about fixing an old system—it’s about preparing our city for future growth and protecting our residents' well-being.”

In the release, city officials thanks State Representative Armando “Mando” Martinez and Sen. Adam Hinojosa for championing this initiative and securing the funding.

Construction is expected to move forward swiftly once funding is disbursed.

